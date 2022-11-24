CHARLOTTE – Beginning Nov. 28, Charlotte Area Transit System will restore service on select express routes that were discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following routes will be restored with three morning and three evening trips on weekdays:
• 41x – Steele Creek Express
• 61x – Arboretum/Waverly Express
• 88x – Mountain Island Express
Additionally, both the 41x, and 88x will have slight routing adjustments as they travel to and from Uptown Charlotte:
41x – Steele Creek Express
• In addition to Uptown Charlotte, the 41x will provide service to the Carolinas Medical Center Steelecroft location, the Walker Branch Park and Ride at the Rivergate shopping center and the Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Park and Ride.
• Service to Whitehall Commons Park and Ride and along South Tryon Street between I-485 and Woodlawn Road will be discontinued. Riders can access Route 16 as an alternate for service along South Tryon Street. This will make the 41x a faster route than it was previously.
88x – Mountain Island Express
• In addition to Uptown Charlotte, the 88x will provide service to the Coulwood Shopping Center Park and Ride and Cooks Memorial Presbyterian Church Park and Ride.
• The 88x will also serve the new Riverbend Village Park and Ride, located behind the Dunkin Donuts along Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Riders can park at the marked parking spaces and access the route at the new bus stop on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
• Service to the Callabridge Walmart will be discontinued. Riders can access Routes 1 and 18 as alternates.
Refer to the individual route schedules for more information. For real-time bus tracking, download the CATS-Pass app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.