CATS not recommending different Silver Line route through Center City

CHARLOTTE – After considering cheaper alternatives through Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Area Transit System recommends sticking to the LYNX Silver Line’s locally preferred alternative adopted in 2018.
CATS has been engaging the public on the possibility of adjusting the future light rail line through Center City. One idea was to have it share tracks with the LYNX Blue Line. Another was to have it share tracks with the LYNX Gold Line.
Both ideas would have saved the project money. The locally preferred alternative would require elevated guideways and stations as well as a bridge around Center City Charlotte, according to project manager Andy Mock.
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee preferred CATS go with the locally preferred alternative. While it is the highest cost option, it is the most reliable with no cross-streets. It also integrates with Amtrak and comes with development opportunities.
Mock shared these details with Matthews leaders Jan. 9 before CATS tries to get formal approval Jan. 25 from the Metropolitan Transit Commission, which includes Mecklenburg County's mayors.
One slight change to the locally preferred alternative involves adjusting the alignment at the Bojangles Coliseum and Oven Auditorium area. The alignment would shift to the east side of Briar Creek Road and the Television Place bridge to retain existing road network, Mock said.
CATS is also exploring the potential for a Morehead Station that would connect commuters to Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. While it is a popular destination in citizen surveys and stakeholder feedback, it would add $400 million to $500 million to the project.
“That’s something we’re putting a little bit of a thumbtack in until we figure out what our plan is,” Mock said. “At this point, I don’t think we’re prepared to make a recommendation on at that one at the moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.