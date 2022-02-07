CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will provide service to Johnston Oehler Road each weekday evening, beginning Feb. 7, via Route 53X MetroRAPID Northlake.

The route extension provides transit riders with direct access to the Hope Street Food Pantry. The food pantry operates out of Hope Church every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 4100 Johnson Oehler Road.

Route 53X MetroRAPID will provide two round trips between Bay X at the Charlotte Transportation Center and Hope Church on Johnston Oehler Road according to the following weekday evening schedule:

5:05 p.m., CTC to Hope Church, $3

5:45 p.m., CTC to Hope Church, $3

5:56 p.m., Hope Church to CTC, $2.20 (reverse commute fare)

6:36 p.m., Hope Church to CTC, $2.20 (reverse commute fare)

CATS has also adjusted the following routes to improve on-time performance:

Route 5 – Sprinter

Route 7 – Beatties Ford Road

Route 14 – Providence Road

Route 15 – Randolph Road

Route 16 – S. Tryon Road

Route 19 – Park Road

Route 20 – Sharon Road

Route 22 – Graham Street

Route 23 – Shamrock Drive

Route 24 – Nations Ford Road

Route 27 – Monroe Road

Route 28 – Fairview Road

Route 29 – UNCC/J.W. Clay

Route 52x – Idlewild Express

Route 59 – North Meck Connector

Route 62x – Rea Road Express

Route 74X – Union County Express

Route 82x – Rock Hill Express

Route 85x – Gastonia Express

Route 235 – Goodwill

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.