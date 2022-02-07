CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will provide service to Johnston Oehler Road each weekday evening, beginning Feb. 7, via Route 53X MetroRAPID Northlake.
The route extension provides transit riders with direct access to the Hope Street Food Pantry. The food pantry operates out of Hope Church every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 4100 Johnson Oehler Road.
Route 53X MetroRAPID will provide two round trips between Bay X at the Charlotte Transportation Center and Hope Church on Johnston Oehler Road according to the following weekday evening schedule:
5:05 p.m., CTC to Hope Church, $3
5:45 p.m., CTC to Hope Church, $3
5:56 p.m., Hope Church to CTC, $2.20 (reverse commute fare)
6:36 p.m., Hope Church to CTC, $2.20 (reverse commute fare)
CATS has also adjusted the following routes to improve on-time performance:
Route 5 – Sprinter
Route 7 – Beatties Ford Road
Route 14 – Providence Road
Route 15 – Randolph Road
Route 16 – S. Tryon Road
Route 19 – Park Road
Route 20 – Sharon Road
Route 22 – Graham Street
Route 23 – Shamrock Drive
Route 24 – Nations Ford Road
Route 27 – Monroe Road
Route 28 – Fairview Road
Route 29 – UNCC/J.W. Clay
Route 52x – Idlewild Express
Route 59 – North Meck Connector
Route 62x – Rea Road Express
Route 74X – Union County Express
Route 82x – Rock Hill Express
Route 85x – Gastonia Express
Route 235 – Goodwill
