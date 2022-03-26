CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will increase LYNX Blue Line service frequency beginning March 26 to meet the needs of riders.
The LYNX Blue Line will operate every 15 minutes from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Blue Line will operate every 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. until the end of service.
The CityLYNX Gold Line will continue to operate on its normal schedule, but service will end at 1 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.