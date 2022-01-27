CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System conducted a contest last year asking community members to submit original artwork with a Charlotte-inspired theme.
Three Charlotte artists were selected to have their designs printed on special edition Local, Express and Express Monthly passes for the entire 2022 calendar year.
• First Place: Eva Crawford - Local Monthly Pass
• Second Place: Maria Senkel - Express Monthly Pass
• Third Place: Leandro Manzo - Express Plus Monthly Pass
Winning designs were selected by a panel of artists and transit professionals.
Local art instructor Eva Crawford was the contest’s first-place winner.
Crawford said her submission was inspired by the “energy, support and love” she witnessed during the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on Tryon Street.
The special edition monthly passes are available for purchase anywhere CATS passes are sold.
Learn more about the winning designs at www.ridetransit.org.
