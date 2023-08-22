CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System will operate CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
CATS will also operate a shuttle service from the Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4.
CATS is also closing its call center, lost and found, pass sales and information offices on Labor Day. They will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Call 704-336-7433 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.