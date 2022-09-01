CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing modified transit service in observance of Labor Day.
CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule on Monday, Sept. 5:
• All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
The CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
In addition, CATS will operate a shuttle service from Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5.
Speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 about questions or concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.