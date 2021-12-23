CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing modified transit service in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
CATS bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate according to the following schedule:
- Friday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) – All services to operate on a Saturday schedule.
- Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) – All services to operate on a Sunday schedule.
- Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day) – All bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule. The LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
From Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, the CATS Call Center, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed.
CATS will operate all bus routes, the LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line fare-free on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.
