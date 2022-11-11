CHARLOTTE – Two years ago, Charlotte Catholic’s Bobby Conrad moved into the role of dean of students for the high school.
The Cougars cross country and girls basketball coach has been busy dealing with the student body, but perhaps more so keeping up with recruiting interest in Blanca Thomas, a 6-foot-5 junior center who is ranked the No. 10 overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2024 and the No-1 ranked post in her class, according to ESPNW.
Like Conrad, Thomas has developed a strategy to deal with the constant attention that follows both her giant game and matching witty personality.
“I have a really good support system with everyone who is around me and I don’t let it get to my head,” she said. “I’m not going to take every call. I’m going to respect the coaches and all of that, but I’m a kid and am living my life. If I’m getting a call and I’m busy and doing something, I don’t take it. I will text them back, but I don’t take all of them. It would be too much.”
While Thomas is certainly the focal point of the Cougars’ talented attack that saw four sophomores lead them to a 28-3 record and to the NCHSAA 4A semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Julius Chambers, she has not let all of the recruiting interest and opposing coaches gameplans get to her.
“I think she’s a really great teammate,” said junior guard Olivia Fava. “She’s obviously skilled as a player, but she doesn’t put it in your face like she’s better than you. She lifts everybody up with her.”
Thomas is an imposing presence on the court, where she averaged a double-double with 14 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game. While steady, Thomas can be unstoppable at times, like a 29-point, 19-rebound performance against Independence last season.
Junior post Gracynn Gough averaged 10 points and seven rebounds per game last season. She has upped her game, according to Conrad, who predicts a breakout season from her.
“I’ve been working a lot in the offseason with expanding my game and becoming more versatile as a player,” Gough said. “In addition to being a big, I’ve been working on my 3-point game and being able to handle more like a guard and just overall working on different aspects of the game.“
Together, Thomas and Gough form a one-two punch that puts pressure on teams not used to having to defend two talented posts.
“(Thomas and Gough) play really well together and both of them play inside and outside really well,” Conrad said. “We’ve had some really good teams in the past and it was always like, ‘If we had one more inside player we could be really good,’ and now we have two. Blanca is playing at an elite level, and, quite honestly, Gracynn is about to blow up.”
Fava is another steady presence for the Cougars, as she averaged over five points, and more than two rebounds, steals and assists per contest. Fava had some breakout scoring performances of her own, including a season-high 17 points in a win over South Meck.
Juniors Hayden McKain (4,0 points and two rebounds) and Kate McArdle (2.4 points and two rebounds) add to the mix nightly.
“We have a lot of the depth of the guard spot and we have a bunch of them who can make two or three 3-pointers, and that is what makes us dangerous,” Conrad said. “And we play really solid defense and we can score in transition, so you have to kind of pick your poison.”
Olympic transfer Aniyah Scales will help make up for the departure of a couple of contributing seniors who graduated. Scales led the Trojans with 12 points per game and also contributed six rebounds, two steals and two blocks per game.
“She works really hard and she wants to win and she’s competitive,” Thomas said. “That's what we want.”
Scales and McKain, who transferred in from Nation Ford before last season, said the first thing they noticed with their new teammates was that everyone is unified on their goal of finishing what they started last season.
With all of their firepower and after coming so close a season ago, the Cougars are looking to make their mark as they chase what would be Charlotte Catholic’s first girls basketball state title.
“We won the conference championship and we did all of that,” Thomas said. “Our main goal is to make it one more game and not fall short this year. We pretty much have the same team this year. We need to work together, and I think we’ve already done a really good job of that. We’re ready.”
