CHARLOTTE – Catawba Lands Conservancy has permanently conserved 10.9 acres in western Mecklenburg County, between the US National Whitewater Center and Iswa Nature Preserve. Located on a tributary of the Catawba River, the property will now remain protected forever from the rapid development, according to the conservancy.
The Sandifer Wilson Conservation Easement was once part of a 246-acre farm that extended to the Catawba River, where many early farms in Mecklenburg County existed. It includes a perennial stream and mature hardwood forest, and is home to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission-designated Thomas T. Sandifer farmhouse. Built in the 1850s, it is one of the few remaining antebellum houses constructed along the Catawba River and features the architectural style that existed within the region during that time period.
The Conservancy holds the conservation easement on the entire property and the landowners are working with Preserve Mecklenburg to protect the farmhouse from demolition through a Preservation Easement.
“We feel that protecting wild lands and historic properties like ours is one of the greatest services a family can do for their community,” said property owners Missy Eppes and Jake Armour in a joint statement. “We really hope our conservation will inspire our neighbors throughout the Northwest Community to do the same!”
The property owners donated the conservation easement and support from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund mini-grant program provided funds for the transaction expenses.
