CHARLOTTE – Award-winning photographer Carolyn Ann Ryan believes every family deserves a really great portrait.
Carolyn initially sought to become a wedding photographer but her interest changed as she ventured deeper into motherhood. Carolyn realized how much she enjoyed taking photos of families, especially children.
She launched Carolyn Ann Ryan Photography in 2009 in New Jersey and moved the business to the Charlotte area in 2015. Since moving to Charlotte, Carolyn has experienced a lot of professional success.
2020 was a big year for her business. Carolyn earned Certificates of Mastery from the National Association of Professional Child Photographers in three areas: child, family and high school senior portrait photography. The NAPCP also named Carolyn its 2020 Photographer of the Year.
Carolyn recently earned Best Photographer in the 2023 Best of the Weeklies readers choice awards. She also won second place in the 2023 NAPCP Inspired Print Competition and Gallery Event.
She has several photos on her website, www.carolynannryan.com, of families posing comfortably for the camera. Many of the portraits capture genuine interactions among family members. Other sections of our site show off portraits of high school seniors and Irish dancers.
“I believe in proof of product,” Carolyn said. “I want my clients to see these images on the walls of their home. I don't want them to just get lost on a computer.”
Carolyn offers a phone or in-person consultation to clients to learn more about the family and gauge the style of the photo shoot. Carolyn uses her expertise to find the perfect lighting, backdrops and poses for natural-looking portraits that families will cherish for generations.
After the photo shoot, she’ll work with clients to determine how to showcase portraits in their home. She has software that helps clients visualize the finished product.
“My goal is to help them get the best images for the walls of their home. At the end of the day, I want them to see these images everyday because I know it’s going to make them smile whether it’s one year ago, five years ago or 10 years ago. I want them to really be able to enjoy their images.”
