CHARLOTTE – Carolinas College of Health Sciences and Richmond Community College in Hamlet announced a new partnership focused on helping nurses advance their education.
The new Fair Transfer Promise Agreement creates a seamless academic experience for community college nursing graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.
The agreement between the two colleges allows nursing graduates who have received their Associate of Applied Science from Richmond Community College to receive guaranteed admission into the Carolinas College RN-BSN program, assuming all conditions below are met.
Qualified students will also receive guaranteed transfer of all AAS credits toward their Bachelor of Science in Nursing, meaning they can complete the program as quickly as possible – potentially in as few as 12 to 18 months.
Carolinas College is working to secure similar partnerships with other college nursing programs in the North Carolina Community College System. So far, the college has reached agreements with Fayetteville Technical Community College and Mitchell Community College.
