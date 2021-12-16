CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Thread Trail officially launched a fundraising campaign to build its next nearly 200 miles.
A $1 million lead gift from the David Belk Cannon Foundation and significant contributions from Bank of America, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, Spangler Foundation, Duke Energy and Wells Fargo, plus many others, led to early success.
The campaign will help fund an additional 191 miles of the trail, achieving at least five miles of contiguous trail in each of its 15 counties within the next five years. These miles will close system gaps and improve access.
The Carolina Thread Trail is a regional network of trails and greenways spanning a 15-county area in the Piedmont region of the Carolinas. Today over 530 miles of trails and blueways are open, with more than 1,600 miles ultimately planned.
“Greenways are wildly popular, and communities can’t seem to get them opened fast enough,” said Lat Purser III, capital campaign co-chairperson, “The pandemic accelerated this shift, as so many of us turned to nature and outdoor recreation as one of the few safe activities remaining for us. On some of our trails we’ve seen usage increasing as much as 200%.”
Tim Belk, capital campaign co-chairperson, described the Carolina Thread Trail as “a gift to our children’s grandchildren.
“Ensuring that everyone who lives here can have access to our beautiful landscapes and waterways is crucial to making sure the Charlotte area remains a great place to live, for generations to come,” Belk said.
