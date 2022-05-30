CONCORD – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is holding open auditions for colorful personalities of all types to inhabit the its make-believe Village of Fairhaven.
Amateur and professional opportunities are available for local and regional actors, street performers, cosplayers, historical reenactors, musicians, singers, dancers, variety acts and stagehands.
Auditions will be held June 18 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cannon School at 5801 Poplar Tent Road. Auditionees should be 13 or older. Advance registration is available online at Carolina.RenFestInfo.com.
Performers at the festival engage in the art of all day play through interactive, immersive theater. Free summer workshops prepare cast members on how to adapt their skills to the outdoor, renaissance theme and include classes on costuming, period language, accent, character development and improv.
