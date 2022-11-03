Carolina Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn and UnitedHealthcare distributed coats and meals to about 70 families at St. Johns Baptist Church on Nov. 1.
UnitedHealthcare donated $12,000 to the Jeremy Chinn Foundation to make the event happen.
Chinn's foundation provides homeless families and individuals with support they need to build a positive future.
