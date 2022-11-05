CHARLOTTE – Grief is a natural response to loss — loss of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of connection. Grief can also happen due to changes in routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability.
Carolina Caring offers Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.
The group meets next Nov. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
This virtual group will meet via Zoom but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.
