CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will allow the Baybridge Group to build up to 31 townhomes and move an open space area within the Carmel Chase community.
Carmel Chase was originally zoned for up to 159 multi-family units on 31 acres. Baybridge sought to add the 31 townhomes on a 4.4-acre portion of that site, which is mostly vacant open space.
City staff recommended approval of the project because it provides more housing to the area while staying below 12 units per acre. They project the proposal will generate 190 daily vehicle trips and nine students to Endhaven Elementary, Quail Hollow Middle and South Mecklenburg High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.