Capital Tacos bringing Tex-Mex concept to Cotswold

CHARLOTTE – Capital Tacos plans to open two Charlotte storefronts, including one in the Cotswold Village Shopping Center.
The Tex-Mex franchise concept will open its first Charlotte location July 13 at 1823 E Arbors Drive. The Cotwold one will follow a few months after.
“We’re very excited and humbled to be opening our first brick-and-mortar locations in the Queen City,” co-founder Josh Luger said. “We work tirelessly each and every day – and refuse to cut any corners – on our quest to deliver the highest-quality, most inventive and flavorful takes on Tex-Mex out there. We can’t wait to share our creations, and to begin to serve folks inside our restaurants and out in the community.”
This marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar locations to come to North Carolina.
In honor of its Carolina debut, Capital Tacos is unveiling a locally inspired, limited-time-only creation from its scratch kitchen: The Pimentadilla. The signature ‘Monster Quesadilla’ will feature a special homemade pimento cheese blend, stuffed inside two 12-inch tortillas, seasoned with Capital’s signature dirty spice mix, with chipotle ranch on the side for dipping.
Capital Tacos’ approach to development combines fun installations, such as chalkboard walls and retro pinball machines, and in-person and digital means to order and access menu items within second-generation venues.
Diners can download the Capital Rewards app on iOS or sign up at CapitalTacos.com to earn rewards and receive exclusive offers. Online ordering and catering will be available.
