CHARLOTTE – For the past five years, Charlotte residents have had a welcome reprieve from the annual springtime onslaught of cankerworms that hang off trees and cling to clothing, hair and everything else in their path.
The decreased cankerworm population means that residents don’t need to band their trees unless they see cankerworms or leaf loss. Typically, tree bands go on around Thanksgiving after most leaves have fallen from their trees.
No one knows for sure why the cankerworms have practically vanished.
“Our best guess is that extended frosts in 2017 and 2018 affected newly hatched caterpillars, and that disrupted their life cycle,” City of Charlotte Arborist Laurie Reid said. “We expect the population will rebound at some point. That’s why we’re monitoring about 500 willow oaks around Charlotte, so we’ll know when the population starts to tick back up.”
A contractor for the city will start installing the monitoring bands starting in December, where they will remain until late April. During that time, the female moths that try to climb up to the tops of the tree to lay their eggs will get stuck on the band and die. Each monitoring band will have a sticker with a QR code where residents can learn about the fall cankerworm.
Residents who prefer banding their trees can help city arborists monitor the cankerworm population. They can be Citizen Scientists this winter during the Great Cankerworm Count, tracking how many moths they find on trees they band.
Residents can participate in four steps:
Visit CharlotteNC.gov/Cankerworm for detailed instructions on how to participate in the Great Cankerworm Count and helpful resources on how to band your trees.
