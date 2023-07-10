CHARLOTTE – Seven residents filed campaign paperwork July 10 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Here are updates to races affecting southern Mecklenburg County:
Pineville Town Council
Ed Samaha, who serves as mayor pro tem of Pineville, is running for mayor. Samaha becomes the first person to file in Pineville. He has served as a council member since 2021. He is not affiliated with a political party.
Mint Hill Board of Commissioners
Mint Hill Commissioner Patrick Holton, owner of Woof 'N Hoof, is seeking his third term on the Mint Hill Board of Commissioners. So far, Holton, Twanna Henderson and Matthew Schwoebel are running for four seats. Holton is not affiliated with a political party.
Matthews Board of Commissioners
Matthews Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool became the first commissioner in town to file for reelection. McCool, who co-owns Ken's Sports Cards and Collectibles, is seeking his third term.
David Gaertner joins Leon Threatt as the first couple of challengers in the Matthews commissioners race. As HOA president at Windrow Estates, Gaertner expressed concerns during commissioner meetings about the Sante Matthews rezoning. He is a Republican.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
Liz Monterrey becomes the second challenger in the at-large school board race. Monterrey's family moved to Charlotte in 2021. The Democrat works in the "personal finance tech space as a growth marketer," according to her campaign website.
Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and South Charlotte Weekly each highlighted candidates who filed on July 8, the first day of filing, as well as the seats that are available for each town in a previous story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.