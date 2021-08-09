CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services announced that five of its industry experts will speak at the Community Associations Institute annual conference on Aug. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CAMS founder/co-owner Mike Stonestreet, Regional Vice President Tricia Ostendorff and Community Manager Lesa Vermillion will be part of a town hall-style session called “Wave of Change: How COVID-19 Transformed the Community Association Management Profession.” They will address the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the community management industry, virtual meetings and the pros and cons of working remotely.
In a separate session, Director of Compliance and Training Cathie Johnston-Pittman and Community Manager Rebecca Duncan will present “Emotional Health at Work: Manage Stressful Situations and Increase Productivity.” This session will discuss recognizing and preventing employee burnout, the effects of stress on the body and the importance of mindfulness.
“We are excited to be able to once again meet with our peers in person at the CAI Annual Conference,” Stonestreet said. “Tricia, Lesa, Cathie, Rebecca, and I are looking forward to speaking about topics that have so significantly affected our industry, how we’ve been able to learn, grow, and ultimately thrive due to these changes, and to sharing ideas and common experiences with our fellow CAI members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.