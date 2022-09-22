It’s easy to forget ourselves. The world pulls and tugs, often leaving us as haggard parts of our once content wholes. The demands of this world—sometimes born from our chosen lifestyles—are never-ending. Some of us juggle work, family, and community activities, thereby putting self-care on the back burner. Before we know it, the haggard parts no longer resemble our once-content wholes.
That’s how it was for Angie Dotson. She and her husband Dana own a childcare center in Illinois, which, currently, Dana primarily runs. Angie was juggling entrepreneurship, family, and more. And she lost herself, feeling the burnout of trying to be everything to everyone all of the time. In her quest to find herself and truly embrace self-care, she slowed down and allowed herself to be pampered. It worked. Feelings of empowerment filled her, and she rediscovered what a balanced life offered. It was then Angie knew she wanted to help others experience that feeling of empowerment too.
After her newfound priority to live as her whole person, worthy of self-care and self-love, Angie embarked on a new journey. With recruiting and branding assistance from business-savvy Dana—a dynamic duo for sure—Angie opened Spavia Day Spa in the Strawberry Hill area of Charlotte, only the second location of the franchise to open in North Carolina.
Spavia Strawberry Hill is all about its guests. The customized approach to service (and extravagant pampering akin to what you’d find at any fine resort) is one of the things we, at The Sandbox, love about them! We share the philosophy of relaxation, recharging, support, and ensuring those we serve understand how important they are. It’s why Angie wanted to offer a certain level of luxury in a safe space and at an affordable price, making the spa accessible to as many people as possible.
Spavia’s wide-ranging services include massage, skincare, make-up, and body treatments (for men too!), and guests can choose from an array of scents to customize their experience. Guests are able to join a Wellness Program that provides the benefit of affordable treatments every month, including the option to become a VIP Member with additional exclusive offers. Spavia employs massage therapists, estheticians, and make-up specialists and can cater to parties of four or more (called “spalebrations”).
The Dotsons are committed to engaging with and serving the community, and their outreach efforts to support a variety of local charities through their Spavia Cares program are an important part of their business model. We couldn’t be more excited that Angie, Dana, and Spavia are one of The Sandbox’s newest sponsors!
Spavia Strawberry Hill held a Wellness & Skincare event on September 14, to support The Sandbox. Guests could get pampered and loved on, experience the newest self-care hotspot in the area, all while supporting The Sandbox’s ability to serve families with children with life-altering diagnoses.
Mara Campolungo is co-founder and executive director of The Sandbox.
