After a canceled 2020 and a limited 2021, Camp SOAR (Special Olympics Athletic Retreat) roared back to capacity this summer to offer once again a conventional summer camp experience to girls and boys, women and men with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 300 campers and 400 volunteers gathered June 13-17 at the Levine Jewish Community Center to enjoy sports and fitness and arts & crafts. marking the full return of this 21-year Charlotte tradition, by many accounts a hidden gem in the crown of the Queen City.
For campers, each day was crammed with tennis, soccer, basketball, swimming, bocce, and boxing basics, with chair-yoga, Bingo, and Zumba, even bowling a few frames down the road at Bowlero Matthews. And neither ominous thunderstorms nor an intense heatwave could slow the enthusiastic friendships forged among campers and volunteers, who all came together at week’s end to celebrate in an unforgettable dance party.
The success of Camp SOAR is undeniably evident in its festival air of excitement. “I get more high fives, hugs, and fist bumps in one week than I do all the rest of the year,” camp director and founder Bob Bowler gleefully declares. Bowler knows that the key to the program is the relationship of trust, respect, and joy forged year after year between volunteers and their camper “buddies,” the unofficial term Bowler uses to describe the dynamic.
For many volunteers, this season marked their first experience of Camp SOAR. With the pandemic heading into the rearview mirror, high school students, like Olivia Roberson and Mary Katherine Burke of Charlotte Catholic, relish a community atmosphere like the one generated at Camp SOAR, which Roberson describes as being “so welcoming and treat[ing] everyone like family.”
The success of Camp SOAR is evident in the enthusiasm of so many volunteers excited about nurturing the seeds of this experience back in their own communities. SOAR volunteer and former camper Brandon Burrows hopes to be invited to visit local schools and speak about the realities of living with disabilities. At the program’s volunteer orientations, Burrows urged attendees to remember to treat others “how you yourselves would want to be treated.”
For volunteers like Mary Katherine Burke, whose brother has severe nonverbal autism, Camp SOAR resonates on a personal level. “This camp gives people an insight of what it’s like to live with adverse abilities,” she observed, “allowing us to see each other as brothers and sisters created the same. A week at SOAR is worth a lifetime of love that will leave you changed forever.”
Burke and Roberson plan on returning to Charlotte Catholic and reinvigorating its Camp SOAR club this fall, intent on sharing their summer experience, organizing support for the program, and
recruiting fresh faces for 2023, all while spreading Camp SOAR’s joyful message of equality and friendship. As Mary Katherine observes, “Inclusivity is in everyone’s ability.”
