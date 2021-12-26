CHARLOTTE – Did you know Charlotte has a 76-acre art exhibit featuring artists from around the world?
Camp North End, the adaptive reuse project just north of Uptown, is home to more than 50 pieces of public art, available for viewing at your leisure or via guided tour (restarting Jan. 12 after a holiday break).
“We started bringing in artists when we first opened the property to the public in 2017,” says Kadeeja Janneh, Camp North End marketing coordinator. “We were looking for ways to celebrate and support local artists and add some color to the former industrial site.”
Public art is a big attraction to Camp North End, which is home to a collection of businesses, offices, retail and restaurants, including Leah & Louise, Windy O’Connor Art + Home, Wentworth & Fenn, Lokal, Grow: A Plant Shop, Plant Joy, La Caseta and Prism Supply Co.
Visitors can explore the art at their own pace, starting just about anywhere at Camp North End. Each piece of art has a scannable QR code nearby, to find out more about the artist and details of the installation. The size, style and location of the murals is as varied as the topography at Camp North End.
Free, guided walking tours of Camp North End resume Jan. 12. They'll take place at noon every Wednesday and Friday through March. A member of the Camp North End team will lead a 30 minute stroll through the highlights of the historic industrial site and the murals. Visitors will have the opportunity to see inside a former Model T factory and US Army Quartermaster Depot, while learning more about future plans for one of the nation's largest adaptive reuse projects. The tour will end at the Keswick food stalls where you can grab lunch at Bleu Barn, Plant Joy, Saru or La Caseta.
Among the artists with work on display: KRAM of Barcelona; The London Police, an English artist collective; Brandon Sadler, Fabian Williams and Dr. Dax of Atlanta; and works from Charlotte-based artists such as Arko, Bree Stallings, Dammit Wesley, Matt Hooker, Matt Moore, Jen Hill and Rosalia Torres-Weiner.
Another mural was added in October, the creation of Abel R. Jackson III, as part of the Talking Walls Mural Festival.
