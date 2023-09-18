As a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, I am appalled at the Republicans’ conduct surrounding the budget. With a veto-proof supermajority in both the House and the Senate chambers, the passage of the budget should have been straightforward. These are people’s lives and instead of doing their job, they are engaged in political manipulation of the State Budget to benefit a Maryland casino company. A company that has paid Republicans handsomely to buy into North Carolina.
Whether you support casinos or not, this process is unacceptable. Residents in the counties where the proposed casinos would go have had their voice snuffed out, while their elected leaders set the stage for the developers to buy up land in anticipation of the casinos. There has been no transparency in the process whatsoever, and no public debate on whether it is in the best interest of North Carolinians for a single company to have a monopoly on casino operations in our state.
While these backdoor negotiations are taking place, people are hurting. Teachers are back in classrooms that are underfunded and working without the raises they expected and deserved months ago. State employees are working in agencies where one in four positions are vacant, having to pick up the slack – all while trying to provide North Carolinians with the services their taxes pay for. And Medicaid expansion is in limbo once again, while hundreds of thousands of people go without healthcare coverage they otherwise have had by now.
The political games need to end, and a budget needs to be enacted that actually invests in North Carolina and our people. North Carolinians are tired of backroom, sweetheart deals and dishonest politicians who look out for their donors and lobbyists instead of working people. Enough is enough.
N.C. Rep. Laura Budd represents District 103 in the N.C. House.
