Breast cancer nonprofits benefit from dance competition

CHARLOTTE – Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte has granted $500,000 to breast cancer organizations Carolina Breast Friends and Go Jen Go following its seventh annual event Feb. 10 at Knight Theater.
Susan Sears, executive director of Go Jen Go, said her team was thrilled to be selected as a beneficiary for the event.
“We had an amazing time watching local individuals dance their hearts out on stage,” Sears said. “Together with our partners at Carolina Breast Friends, we are so grateful for the funding that will make a huge impact on our local breast cancer community.”
Funds raised support Go Jen Go and Carolina Breast Friends to help those living with breast cancer in the greater Charlotte region.
“As a two-time breast cancer survivor, I am thrilled to join with my partner Felipe Edmiston in being able to raise money to support both Go Jen Go and Carolina Breast Friends,” Claire Talley said. “May everyone faced with that devastating diagnosis be as lucky as I was.”
Carolina Breast Friends produced the Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte event for the first six years with co-founders Edmiston and Talley. In the seventh year, Edmiston and Edmiston formed a nonprofit and produced the show in support of Carolina Breast Friends and Go Jen Go.
“We are grateful for our longtime partnership with Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte,” said Lisa Dale, executive director of Carolina Breast Friends. “The impact of the funds that Go Jen Go and we will receive as beneficiaries will further deepen our mission for survivors and thrivers in and around Charlotte. A heartfelt thank you to the Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte team and to the ‘Stars’ of the show for their hard work, time and commitment to fundraise to support our mission.”
WBTV anchor Molly Grantham and former Carolina Panthers player Kurt Coleman emceed the seventh annual event. Mike Estramonte was the Top Fundraiser winner, Tom Fisher was the Crowd Pleaser winner, and Elliott Van Ness was the Judges Choice winner.
