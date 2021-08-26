CHARLOTTE – Lane Holbert was a distance runner since middle school. As he was reaching his late 30s, he proactively reduced his mileage to save his knees, hips and spine from potential damage.
To replace some of his cardiovascular workouts, Holbert began mountain biking. One of his good mountain-biking friends was also a road cyclist. He kept nagging Holbert to buy a road bike.
Holbert was hesitant because he thought road cycling looked boring. He was also concerned about Charlotte’s heavy traffic. After three years of listening to his friend’s nagging, Holbert finally bought his first road bike in 2004.
It turned out road cycling was not boring but after a couple of very close brushes by high speed automobiles and a couple of his friends actually getting hit, Lane stopped riding on thoroughfares and outlying country roads.
Lane eventually started exploring backstreet neighborhood routes in south Charlotte. He ultimately came up with a 25-mile loop that was 93% inside of neighborhoods and only had one stop light.
Friends that rode the route with him nicknamed it “Tour de Turns.”
In 2011, Holbert was riding 24 Hours of Booty with his oldest son. Because Holbert rode 200 miles in the previous year’s event, his son set a goal to ride 200 miles.
As they approached the 150-mile mark, Holbert’s son said he was going to stop at 150-miles because he was bored of repeating the same 3-mile loop.
He said, “Dad, you need to start a fundraiser on your route because it is so much fun and never boring.”
The next year, Holbert organized the inaugural Tour de Turns with 57 riders that were mostly friends and family.
Now in its 10th year, Tour de Turns has grown to over 500 riders.
The year’s event takes place Aug. 28 at the Carmel Road Neighborhood Park, 2365 Carmel Road. Riders can cycles through routes of 15, 25, 37 and 62 miles. Walkers can travel 2.5 or 4.5 miles.
The corresponding Under the Shade Trees Festival features live music by Natty Boh Duo, lunch by Mac’s Speed Shop and a craft beer garden by Town Brewing Co.
The mission of Tour de Turns is to turn the corner on local hunger by raising funds for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays as well as promote neighborhood cycling routes that are safer and more peaceful than cycling on busy thoroughfare streets.
Last year, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays provided a week’s worth of nutritious groceries and meal to over 120,000 people in Mecklenburg County. For more information visit www.loavesandfishes.org and www.friendshiptrays.org
Visit www.tourdeturns.org for a schedule of events and to register.
