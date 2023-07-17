CHARLOTTE – Tariq Bokhari is seeking a fourth term to his District 6 seat on the Charlotte City Council.
Bokhari, a Republican, was one of three incumbents to file campaign paperwork July 17 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. His work background is in financial technoloGy. He serves as executive director of the Carolina Fintech Hub.
Bokhari joins Democratic challenger Stephanie Hand in a rematch of the 2022 race, in which Bokhari won by 357 votes.
Democrats Marjorie Molina and James Mitchell are also running for reelection to the council.
Molina won her first term as District 5 rep in the 2022 election without a Republican opponent, but she fended off four other challengers in the Democratic primary. She has worked in the banking, financial and nonprofit industries.
Mitchell took the fourth and final at-large seat in 2022 but the next highest finisher trailed him by 13,909 votes. The business executive has previously served as a district and at-large rep.
No one has joined the Pineville races for mayor or town council since Amelia Stinson-Wesley filed for reelection on July 12.
CMS school board
Brian Kasher is the latest candidate to join the campaign for three at-large seats on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education.
Kasher, a Democrat, has served as environmental health and safety manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He was recognized as a White House Champion of Change during President Barack Obama's administration for his environmental health and safety work.
Kasher is among seven candidates to join the race, including incumbent Lenora Shipp. School board member Jennifer De La Jara announced May 9 that she will not run for reelection in 2023, ensuring one new member will join the school board after the election.
2023 election races at a glance
Campaign filing continues until July 21 at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
City of Charlotte
• Current Mayor: Vi Lyles
• Current At-Large Members: Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield, James Mitchell & Braxton Winston
• Current District Members: Danté Anderson (D-1), Malcolm Graham (D-2), Victoria Watlington (D-3), Reneé Johnson (D-4), Marjorie Molina (D-5), Tariq Bokhari (D-6) & Ed Driggs (D-7)
• Running for Mayor: Vi Lyles (I)
• Running for At-Large Council: Dimple Ajmera (I), Ben Copeland, Charlene Henderson, James Mitchell (I) & Victoria Watlington
• Running for District 1 Council: Danté Anderson (I)
• Running for District 2 Council: N/A
• Running for District 3 Council: Tiawana Deling Brown & James Harrison Bowers
• Running for District 4 Council: N/A
• Running for District 5 Council: Marjorie Molina (I)
• Running for District 6 Council: Tariq Bokhari (I) & Stephanie Hand
• Running for District 7 Council: Ed Driggs (I)
Town of Pineville
• Current Mayor: John (Jack) Edwards
• Current Commissioners: Les Gladden, Chris McDonough, Ed Samaha & Amelia Stinson-Wesley
• Running for Mayor: Ed Samaha
• Running for Commissioner: Amelia Stinson-Wesley (I)
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education
• Current At-Large Members: Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara, Lenora Shipp
• Running for At-Large: Bill Fountain, Juanrique Hall, Omar Harris, Shamaiye Haynes, Brian Kasher, Liz Monterrey & Lenora Shipp (I)
