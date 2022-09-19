CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has brought its Meaningful Medicine program to Central Piedmont Community College with the opening of a community-based virtual clinic thanks to a $10 million gift from Bank of America last month
The clinic will provide health opportunities for students and staff, in addition to career pathways for students at Central Piedmont.
“Atrium Health’s belief that care should be ‘for all’ is taking place at Central Piedmont Community College with the opening of this new, community-based virtual clinic,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “With the generous gift from Bank of America, Atrium Health’s Meaningful Medicine supports improved access to health care and expands health equity and helps grow our next generation of health care workers in our community.”
With improved access to health care, the new virtual care clinic at Central Piedmont will help mitigate disease progression, reduce missed class days due to illness and optimize access to primary care and a medical home.
The clinic will offer a variety of services, including evaluation and treatment of common medical concerns; point of care testing and sample collection; electronically prescribe medications to a pharmacy that’s convenient to the patient; care coordination and support for patients to establish or reconnect with a medical home; coordinating follow-up appointments with primary care providers; and, connecting students and families to community resources through Atrium Health’s Community Resource Hub – from food pantries to housing and financial assistance needs.
“Atrium Health’s Meaningful Medicine program is a wonderful partnership that will create accessible, community based virtual-care sites at Central Piedmont Community College and YMCA locations,” said Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “We are excited the community-based virtual clinic at Central Piedmont will be available to students, their family members, college employees and our community neighbors. We believe the clinic will provide a much needed and appreciated service.”
