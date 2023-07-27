BofA connects student leaders with paid summer internships

CHARLOTTE – Five Charlotte-area high school juniors and seniors were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience serving their communities.
The program allows students to develop leadership and workforce skills while working with nonprofits like DreamKey Partners.
“The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources building a stronger pipeline of talent for our local workforce,” said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “The students selected for this paid summer intern program are exceptional, and we are pleased to extend this opportunity to a diverse group of talented teens.”
The class of 2023 Charlotte Bank of America Student Leaders included:
• Thomas Brown, a rising senior at Ardrey-Kell High School, is involved in the Knights Building Knights Foundation, Student Government Association, Black Student Union and other community service-oriented initiatives. Thomas has participated in the UCLA and N.C. State high school leadership summits. He also maintains a part-time retail job and participates in the Distributive Education Clubs of America, which develops students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
• Carlos Gonzalez, a rising senior at Cato Middle College High School, serves as an ambassador for GenOne Charlotte College Access Program, dedicated to supporting first-generation college students. Carlos introduced the program into his school. Carlos is involved in the Student Government Association and Cardinal Buddies, where he works with elementary students on math and reading assignments. He maintains a part-time job at a small tech repair and sales business.
• Arya Gupta, a graduate from Ardrey-Kell High School, plans to attend Stanford in the fall. Arya founded educational prep courses, camps and outreach programs to help bridge the learning gap among disadvantaged students. She also helped create a health-related nonprofit and associated app, which transforms recipes into nutrient-rich alternatives. She has been involved in Ardrey Kell’s math, economics, speech and debate clubs as well as the track and field team and chamber orchestra.
Other winners were Srikar Lutukurthi, a rising senior at Concord High School, and Drina Shah, a graduate of Mooresville High School.
Student Leaders recently traveled to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on tcollaboration and community advocacy. They discussed the importance of civic engagement and met with members of Congress.
The Student Leaders program recognizes 300 juniors and seniors from across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.