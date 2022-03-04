CHARLOTTE – The Business Leaders of Charlotte held its 20th consecutive winter community involvement event, BLOC ‘n Bowl, on Dec. 4 at Ten Park Lanes.
BLOC members raised money by soliciting donations for their teams and sponsoring the event.
This event raised funds for the Charlotte Bilingual Preschool, which prepares Spanish-speaking children for success in school and life by providing superior dual language early childhood education.
“CltBP is grateful to be the recipient of the BLOC n Bowl funding for this year,” said Allie Norman of the Charlotte Bilingual Preschool. “Funds from the event will go towards an amazing program, which we are piloting this year as part of our Workforce Development Approach, called the Apprenticeship Program.”
The program provides family members the opportunity to pursue careers in early childhood education.
Business Leaders of Charlotte is an alliance of professionals that provide opportunities to build business, grow friendships, and strengthen the community. BLOC has raised $571,950.57 for local nonprofits since its inception in 2001.
On the web: www.businessleadersofcharlotte.com
