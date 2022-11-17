CHARLOTTE – BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event from Dec. 1 to 11.
This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes.
During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.
The Empty the Shelters event will be hosted at 275-plus organizations, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control.
Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the "Empty the Shelters" website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
