WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) released a statement following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health that both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey are unconstitutional.
“Every human life is sacred, including the unborn. Thankfully, today’s Supreme Court decision underscores that. This decision is a foundational victory for our nation, allowing us to more perfectly carry out the promises of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. In nearly 50 years since Roe, nearly 63 million lives have been lost to government-sanctioned killings – a barbaric practice of ripping babies from their mothers’ wombs. Now, Roe v. Wade will finally be joining Dredd Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson where it belongs, in the ash heap of history.”
“I also applaud the court’s conservative justices for their unwavering courage in the face of an unprecedented intimidation campaign. Never has there been a Supreme Court decision leak such as this one and shame on President Biden and Congressional Democrats for being silent about such a horrific act of judicial intimidation. Even more disgraceful, the President of the United States said nothing as mobs showed up at Justices’ homes, nor again when there was an assassination attempt against Justice Kavanaugh and his family. Today is a day to celebrate the protection of human life, but we should not forget the radical left’s dreadful attempts at preventing it from happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.