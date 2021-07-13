CHARLOTTE – The Big South Conference 5K Road Race will return to an in-person event this fall.
The 11th running of the event continues to serve as a fundraiser for middle school athletics programs in school districts in Mecklenburg, Union and York counties. The race has raised nearly $175,000 for middle school athletics since 2010.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at the Blakeney Shopping Center.
Online registration is open at www.BigSouth5K.com and features a special early entry fee of $15 through July. The entry fee increases to $20 beginning Aug. 1, followed by $25 for September and $30 starting Oct. 1.
Runners who register in advance will receive a race T-shirt, race bib and race bag.
Race day registration will be available starting at 7 a.m. A virtual option is available where supporters can register for $20 and receive a race T-shirt and the opportunity to run the 5K in their local community instead of on-site in Charlotte.
The Big South 5K Road Race will feature a finish line party of awards, music, food, games, vendors and giveaways.
During registration, participants will have the option of selecting a “middle school affiliation,” and when a middle school is selected, a percentage of the registration fee will be sent to the selected school’s athletic booster club.
Businesses interested in supporting the race should contact Ellen Harrington at 478-231-8439 or eharrington@vanwagner.com.
