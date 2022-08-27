CHARLOTTE – Students at Big Blue Marble Academy Charlotte locations (Rock Hill, Park Crossing, Wesley Chapel and Waxhaw) participated in Alex’s Lemonade Stand this summer to raise money for childhood cancer research.
Big Blue Marble Academy locations across the country raised $27,278.91 with almost $1,000 pouring in from Charlotte campuses. They exceeded their fundraising goal of $22,500.
Through their annual partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, students set up lemonade stands, create promotional materials, and make/sell lemonade to parents and others throughout the summer.
Heart Projects, such as Alex’s Lemonade Stand, are a valued part of the curriculum, teaching children through service learning by practicing compassion, problem-solving, collaboration, and communication.
