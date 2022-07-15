CHARLOTTE – Bhramari Brewing Company will soon open the doors to its new Charlotte taproom with walking distance to the Bank of America Stadium.
Bhramari will continue brewing and serving small batch craft beer (including an on-site barrel-aging program) to patrons.
The new and improved taproom sets a lively atmosphere with colorful murals, ample seating inside and out including lounge areas, and a viewing window looking down into the brewing facility.
A merchandise area highlighting limited release apparel and accessories, as well as packaged beers to take home will be available to buy. Bhramari plans to host weekly events including trivia, a rotation of local food trucks and live entertainment on the weekends.
Bhramari’s grand opening event will feature live music, food trucks and craft vendors from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 13. Raffles and giveaways will be announced throughout the event.
The tap room operates from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 1200 S. Graham St. On the web: bhramaribrewing.com.
