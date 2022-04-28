CHARLOTTE – After two years in the Charlotte market, Dr. Joel Beck of Beck Aesthetic Surgery anticipates breaking ground in May on a new office in Ballantyne that will increase space by more than 500%.
The building, expected to be open to the public in the first quarter of 2023, will be a 11,000-square-foot new construction at 11210 Golf Links Drive, Suite 100, adjacent to the Rea Farms development on Providence Road.
The structure will include an ambulatory surgery center with two operating rooms and two 23 hour/overnight observation rooms for post operative monitoring. It will also house the new office for Beck Aesthetic Surgery and Med Spa, with plans for consultation lounges, surgical follow-up suites, dedicated aesthetic and laser rooms and quiet space for patients to relax before and after treatments.
There are also plans for a boutique-style retail area for curated aesthetic health and skincare products.
“We are grateful for the growing number of patients seeking a truly personalized coaching-based approach to medical aesthetic care,” Beck said. “We are at the point now to meet our growing patients’ needs, we need more space and staff. It is the perfect opportunity to have a location that reflects our vision for aesthetic and regenerative medicine.”
For years, Charlotteans have thought they needed to travel to places like Miami and New York for results. That is not the case. With the combination of Beck’s West Coast ideals and progressive approach, there is a tremendous amount of potential.
“Charlotte is a growing market for medical aesthetics and plastic surgery,” said Beck, who practiced for 18 years in California before moving to North Carolina to be closer to family. “People move to Charlotte from all over the country and the city is changing in so many ways. We’re ready to be part of that change.”
Currently, Beck Aesthetic Surgery is providing full surgical and med spa services from inside a 1,900-square-foot office at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. Beck operates on site at the hospital down the hall and sees surgical patients in just two exam rooms and a minor procedure room that doubles as the Med Spa.
“We make it work amazingly, but are ready to have the space our patients deserve,” he said.
