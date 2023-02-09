Charlotte – Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina released its 2022 annual report, which includes statistics on consumer complaints, verified customer reviews and the top five scams in its 37-county service area.
In 2022, consumers filed a record 24,000-plus complaints against area businesses, showing a 6.5% increase from 2021. BBB resolved 93% of all complaints submitted.
“Over the last year we’ve worked to make the consumer experience when filing a complaint seamless,” said Tom Bartholomy, president of BBB of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina. “We’ve updated our forms and made it very easy for consumers to differentiate between whether they’re looking to file a complaint or leave a review.”
Customers submitted more than 21,000 verified reviews about businesses in 2022, showing an 11% increase from 2021.
“Customer reviews continue to be on the rise,” Bartholomy said. “Potential customers always want to
know what third parties say about a business they're considering working with, and the BBB is a great resource for that. We also know how valuable these reviews are and continue to encourage businesses to ask their customers to leave them reviews on BBB.org.”
The report detailed the top five scams of 2022:
1. Online Purchase/Counterfeit Products
2. Employment
3. Phishing/Imposter Scams
4. Tech Support
5. Advance Fee Loan
