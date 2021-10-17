The pandemic and potential supply chain shortage isn't stopping consumers from celebrating Halloween.
The National Retail Federation expects people will spend $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. Among Halloween celebrants, 66% plan to buy candy, 52% plan to purchase decorations and 46% will get costumes.
Those numbers can seem daunting for a single day, especially when watching the family budget, however, there are ways to keep the fun stylish and on budget. Better Business Bureau recommends the following tips this Halloween:
Look around your home
Check your closet. There are hidden surprises to throw together a killer costume. Doing this will not only help save money but save space too.
Rent a costume
If the idea of spending money on buying a costume isn't quite appealing because it will only be worn once, consider renting. Renting a costume leaves room in the budget and it truly is only temporary. Research rental companies on BBB.org, check the store policy regarding trying on costumes, inspect the condition of the costume and read the rental agreement carefully before signing anything.
Buy in bulk
It may seem counter-intuitive, but buying more can save you money. Buying in bulk lessens the cost per item and per ounce. This can be especially handy on a night like Halloween, when there might be more trick-or-treaters out this year. Factory-wrapped candy will last even if not all of it is handed out. And let's be honest, leftovers are pretty tasty even after Halloween.
Always check the return policy
Seasonal shops carry unique items for a short period of time in a temporary location or online. When shopping this type of vendor, understand the store’s return policy before making a purchase. Find out how long the receipt must be kept or what happens if the receipt is misplaced. This will help avoid mishaps like unwanted, broken or faulty items being non-refundable. Remember: Buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after Oct. 31 is considered fraud.
Shop smart online
When shopping from an online website, the first step is to make sure the URL starts with “https” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “https” stands for secure. Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere. Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection, but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge. Click here for more tips on shopping online.
Seasonal stores
If you decide to shop from a seasonal store, ask whether they will be open after the holiday, how long they plan to stay open and if they will accept returns after Halloween is over. If they plan to close up shop Nov. 1, or refuse returns after, either consider shopping elsewhere or take more time to be sure that item is exactly what you want before making the purchase.
More tips for seasonal “pop-up” stores:
• Ask the owner if there is a website in case you have to contact them later.
• Save every receipt.
• Use a credit card to dispute problem charges with the card’s issuer.
• Make sure you are clear on what items are final sale.
Attending a special event or visiting a haunted house
Before purchasing tickets, research the group offering the experience and make sure that there are no complaints about the company hosting the event.
• Check out the company at BBB.org. Read what previous customers have to say, and see how the business responds to complaints.
• Check BBB Scam Tracker and see if other consumers have filed a report about the event host.
• Search the business online adding the word “complaint,” “reviews” or “scam” after their name for different search results.
• Click here for more tips on buying tickets.
