CHARLOTTE – Providence and Sun Valley baseball teams have reached the regional finals in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Baseball Playoff Championship.
No. 1 seed Providence takes on No. 3 Reagan to determine who represents the western bracket in the 4A state championship. Both teams are 15-2. Providence defeated Northwest Guilford 13-3 in the third round, Lake Norman 10-2 in the second round and Ragsdale 2-1 in the first round to advance to the regional finals.
No. 11 Sun Valley battles No. 9 Cox Mill for a spot in the 3A state championship game. Both teams are 14-3.
Sun Valley defeated St. Stephens 10-0 in the third round, East Rowan 5-4 in the second round and Southwest Guilford 7-1 in the first round.to advance to the regional finals.
The fourth round will be the regional finals and will be a single-game format rather than a best-of-three series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.