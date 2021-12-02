CHARLOTTE – Programs that help address economic opportunity for women and support for refugee and immigrant children will be able to scale, helping even more people through a multi-year grant from Bank of America.
Dress for Success Charlotte and ourBRIDGE for KIDS have been named as the 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees for their work in Charlotte addressing these issues.
“We are committed to supporting nonprofits experiencing increased demands and in need of additional resources as our community continues to grow,” said Kieth Cockrell, president, Bank of America Charlotte. “Dress for Success Charlotte and ourBridge for KIDS are helping women and families chart a path toward stability and economic opportunity. We are proud to support these two organizations to increase their community impact.”
Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years; comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling; joins a network of peer organizations across the U.S.; and gets the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.
Dress for Success Charlotte empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. About 86% of clients who are referred to Dress for Success Charlotte are single and head of household.
“Thanks to Bank of America we will be able to reach even more women across our region and provide them with critical technology resources they have so desperately needed throughout the pandemic,” said Kerry Barr O’Connor, executive director of Dress for Success Charlotte. “Through this partnership we will expand what we are currently doing to help women secure employment as a means of achieving upward economic mobility and offer our wrap-around approach to help them thrive in both work and in life.”
ourBRIDGE for KIDS is a non-faith-based organization that attends to the academic and socio-emotional needs of refugee and immigrant children and their families. Afterschool and summer programs provide a nurturing space for English Language Learners students as they adjust to their new home in the United States. The students receive homework help, engage in a culturally relevant curriculum that is developed in-house and emphasizes hands-on learning.
“This partnership with Bank of America will help catapult our efforts to ensuring children arriving for the first time in our community have a safe space to go after school,” said Sil Ganzo, founder and executive director of ourBRIDGE for KIDS. "Starting a new life in a new country is not easy; our programs support the families in their transition and help their children process the changes around them.”
Since 2004, Bank of America has invested over $280 million in 50 communities through Neighborhood Builders, partnering with more than 1,400 nonprofits and helping more than 2,800 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.
Within Charlotte, 28 of nonprofits have been selected as a Neighborhood Builder, with the bank investing $7.2 million in these local organizations.
