CHARLOTTE – Joe Huang has been serving up his scratch-made hamburgers for almost a decade, and he’s got very definite opinions on the science and thought behind what is on the menu at his two Bang Bang Burgers locations in the Queen City.
From the bun to the sauces, to the toppings and the hand-cut fries that are served on the side, there is little at Bang Bang that hasn’t been carefully considered and maximized for quality and overall taste and experience by Huang and his team.
Huang sources whole muscle cuts of high-quality Black Angus chuck, boneless short rib and brisket beef from Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City, Kansas and has teamed up with John Anselmo, of American Butcher Company in Birmingham, Alabama, to grind a custom blend for Bang Bang Burgers.
“We use only whole muscle cuts of beef versus beef trim for our patties,” said Huang, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. “I made a choice early on to serve burgers made from whole muscle cuts instead of trim. It’s more expensive, but you can taste the difference in the mouth feel and the bite. Whole muscle will be more tender and juicy with less gristle and sinew. Burgers made from trim are less expensive. We serve burgers made from whole muscle Black Angus beef. Taste the difference.”
Meat of that caliber demands to be prepared with reverence, Huang said, and that is why Bang Bang Burgers is among the only counter service restaurants that cook burgers to temperature.
“We cook our burgers on an open flame to brown and char the outside and the key is to not overcook it, but to keep the center pink and moist,” he says.
The brioche-style buns are hand-made locally by Duke’s Bread, using real butter and King Arthur flour. Sauces are house-made and intentionally served on the side to honor the flavor and integrity of the burger, Huang said.
The menu features rotating specials as well as memorable mainstays such as the Sriracha Burger with pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapeños, fried onion strings and homemade green sriracha; the K-PopBurger with kimchi, mixed greens, grilled smoked pork belly and gochujang mayo and the PimentoBurger with homemade pimento cheese, fried pickles and homemade ranch.
“We try our best to simply make everything taste yummy,” Huang said. “Hand-cut fries taste better than frozen fries. Compared to mass-produced sauces, our homemade sauces simply taste better.You’ve got to try it and taste for yourself.”
Want to go?
Founded in 2013 in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood (2001 E. 7th St.), Bang Bang Burgers is the place for high quality, scratch-made,cooked-to-temperature burgers and fries. Its success drove the opening of a second location in 2018 of Bang Bang Burgers in Charlotte’s South End (235 W. Tremont Ave.). On the web: bangbangburgersclt.com
