Ballantyne Village has new retail, office and hospitality
CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne Village has experienced momentum in retail leasing over the past six months, adding several new restaurant, bar and beauty concepts.
Foundry Commercial, which leases and manages retail at the center, was recently named the exclusive office leasing agent at Ballantyne Village, where a former movie theater was recently converted into a 55,000-plus-square foot office property.
“We’re experiencing incredible leasing momentum throughout Ballantyne Village as we emerge from the pandemic, attracting a high-end consumer to the live-work-play environment that’s become so synonymous with this community,” said Greg Guido, co-managing member of Stonemar Properties, the property owner.
Recently, Foundry Commercial leased retail space at Ballantyne Village to:
• Casa Del Tequila, a 2,623-square-foot authentic Mexican restaurant and tequila bar.
• Vel Tree, a 2,503-square-foot soulful vegan restaurant.
• Deka Lash, a 1,082-square-foot eyelash extension and beauty shop.
Vel Tree is open. Casa Del Tequila and Deka Lash are expected to open by early summer.
Ballantyne Village has recently attracted attention as the 186-room AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne opened there earlier this year.
Across the street is the phased ‘Ballantyne Reimagined’ project – with the intention of creating a more urban, walkable community. It is expected to include 10 additional parks, an outdoor amphitheater, a brewery, and a greenway connection.
Located directly above 40-plus food and beverage, fitness and boutique shopping concepts, Ballantyne Village’s office property boasts more than 55,000 square feet of available space.
“As we experience increasing interest from tenants for highly amenitized office properties, Ballantyne Village is one of the best options in the market for tenants to cater to this demand,” said Meredith Ball, office agency leasing partner for Foundry Commercial.
