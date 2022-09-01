CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne's second annual live music series, Live at 11, returns Sept. 2 with a summer concert in Ballantyne's Backyard.
Celebrate the first Friday of September with local band Blue Monday, food truck bites, local brews and wine. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $10. Proceeds support over 100,000 local students through Classroom Central by distributing essential supplies to six local districts.
Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-at-11-outdoor-concert-tickets-395130224137?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.