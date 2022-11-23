CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations.
Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees, a snow tube slide, Santa, ballerinas and a holiday village with shops and rotating food trucks offering seasonal fare.
Tickets start at $15. Visit https://ncholidaylights.com/ for
details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.