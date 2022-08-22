CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard with an outdoor walking trail filled with over a million illuminated lights and larger-than-life holiday installations.
In addition to twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a Winter Wonderland complete with dozens of over-sized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees, The Alpine Avalanche Snow Tube Slide, Santa, ballerinas and a Christmas Village complete with boutiques, shops and rotating food trucks offering seasonal fare.
The holiday event takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. daily Dec. 12 to 31.
The pace of the Holiday Spectacular is up to each guest. The walk-through experience allows guests to enjoy the lights and scenes at a leisurely pace, but can be as little as an hour or more.
Everyone ages 3 and older will need a ticket. Visit ncholidaylights.com or call 800-830-3976 for ticket information.
