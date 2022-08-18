CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office, in partnership with Drink. Eat. Relax. Events and Blumenthal Performing Arts, announced a fall festival lineup that features large-scale, family-friendly events taking place monthly in Ballantyne’s Backyard.
The community can look forward to Tacos ‘N Taps Festival; Charlotte International Arts Festival; Das Best Oktoberfest; and the Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival.
“We’ve been working incredibly hard on our fall event lineup and are excited to welcome the greater Charlotte community to engage in these monthly festivals,” said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations for Northwood Office. “As the Ballantyne Reimagined project progresses and becomes a reality, our goal is to create meaningful experiences throughout the year that support our local community and enhance the daily Ballantyne experience for our customers, residents and guests.”
Tacos ‘N Taps Festival
Aug. 20 | Noon to 5 p.m.
The Tacos ‘N Taps Festival will take guests south of the border for some foodie fun. This ‘all you care to taste’ beer and tequila festival offers some of Charlotte’s best tacos and Mexican-inspired food, live music and contests. General admission is $25. VIP and private cabana options are also available. On the web: charlotte.tacos
Charlotte International Arts Festival
Sept. 16 – Oct. 2 | Times Vary
In conjunction with the Charlotte International Arts Festival, Blumenthal Performing Arts will bring larger-than-life installations to Ballantyne’s Backyard. “Man” by Parer Studio will be positioned overlooking a pond, and the Architects of Air Luminarium will be situated on the lawn at the main entrance of the Backyard. . Northwood Office and Blumenthal plan to enhance the viewing experience with local food trucks, breweries, live music and yoga classes. On the web: charlotteartsfest.com.
Das Best Oktoberfest
Oct. 15 | Noon to 5 p.m.
Get ready to celebrate Charlotte’s first Das Best Oktoberfest. Event-goers can look forward to hundreds of craft beers, wines, ciders and schnapps as they enjoy live music all day long in Ballantyne’s Backyard. Food options include brat concessionaires, German-inspired dishes, food trucks and other festival favorites. The event will also feature games and contests, including cornhole, beer stein holding and finger wrestling. General admission is $39, and VIP tickets are $75. On the web: charlotte.dasbestoktoberfest.com.
Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival
Nov. 5 | 5 to 9 p.m.
The Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival will feature whiskey bars, elegant wines and cocktails, music, plenty of food options and intimate firepits throughout Ballantyne’s Backyard. Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy an inspired take on fire-kissed barbecue, specialty grilling and drink pairings. Stop by seminars in the tasting theater with master distillers, brew masters, grill masters, butchers and pit masters. As added entertainment, firebreathers and artists will set the night ablaze. General admission is $59, and VIP tickets are $89. On the web: charlotte.whiskeywinefire.com.
