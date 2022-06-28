CHARLOTTE – Instructors from local studios will lead outdoor workouts in July at Ballantyne’s Backyard.
During Yoga & Mimosas, focus your breathing and limit distractions with DropSound, noise-isolating headphones every Saturday. Enjoy mimosas after the workout. Guests must be 21 and older. Yogas & Mimosas takes place at 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Power Afterhours, the after-work fitness series, will focus on high-intensity exercises. It takes place at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Both events are powered by Northwood Office and are open to the public.
Ballantyne’s Backyard is located at 11605 N. Community House Road.
SweatNET members pay $5. General admission costs $15.
Register at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/75ec3bc0/UjCQRe2MgUWhG6HEd5VLNA?u=https://sweatnet.com/goballantyne/.
