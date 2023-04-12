Ballantyne project includes affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne may be getting some affordable housing down the road despite expensive property values.
Crosland Southeast Community and Freedom Communities are seeking $3.1 million from the City of Charlotte’s Housing Trust Fund for 60 affordable housing units at Evoke Living at Ballantyne. The project is on city-owned land at 15024 Ballancroft Parkway.
Shawn Heath, the city’s director of housing and neighborhood services, described the project as “a wonderful way to leverage city-owned land to get affordable housing in an area that could use it.”
“One of the things that's interesting about this particular project is it is absolutely hands down in a phenomenal area for affordable housing,” Heath said. “It checks all the boxes in terms of access to jobs, amenities, services, local public schools. It's beautiful.”
Heath acknowledged that design and construction challenges have put pressure on project costs but his team recommends it for approval “without hesitation” due to proven partners and a need for affordable housing in the area.
“It's expensive down there,” Charlotte City Council member Ed Driggs said of his district. “That's the reason we haven't seen more. I'm very anxious to get this done just to demonstrate that there is no opposition in the district to this kind of housing. Very willing to see this diversification take place but it does cost more to develop in areas like south Charlotte, so I really hope we can all get behind this one.”
City staff is recommending the council fund nine affordable housing proposals, which could lead to 701 affordable units at a cost of $26,240,000. This would be at a cost of $37,432 per unit. The Housing Trust Fund is supported through bond referendums every couple of years.
The council was briefed on these projects April 10 and is expected to vote on them April 24.
Heath said projects approved April 24 will go through a process that includes seeking Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, financial closings and design and permitting review. Homes will start to come online in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Other recommended affordable housing proposals:
• Union at Tryon: The Annex Group requests $3.8 million for 200 affordable units at 723 Copper Run Lane. Rents range from $437 to $1,860.
• The Vue at Honeywood: Halcon Development and Trinity Housing Development request $3.5 million for 108 units on Honeywood Avenue. Rents range from $399 to $1,776.
• The Merit: Conifer LLC and DreamKey Partners request $2.6 million for 76 units at 7605 University City Blvd. Rents range from $460 to $1,850.
• Long Creek Senior Apartments: Graycliff Capital Affordable Housing requests $2.25 million for 57 units at 8400 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Rents range from $469 to $1,222.
• Marvin Road Apartments: DreamKey Partners requests $3.479 million for 70 units at 738 Billingsley Road. Rents range from $459 to $1,850.
• River District Apartments: Laurel Street Residential requests $5.8 million for 87 units at 8325 Dixie River Road. Rents range from $455 to $1,850.
• Aveline Townhomes at Orange Street: DreamKey Partners requests $630,000 for 18 units at 2923 Sam Drenan Drive. Sales price ranges from $275,000 to $315,000.
• Hope Springs Subdivision: Habitat for Humanity requests $1,125,000 for 25 units at 1029 Peachtree Road. Sales prices range from $68,000 to $292,000.
“The range for rent I think is impressive on all the projects throughout the city,” Council member Malcom Graham said. “I think that gives everybody an opportunity to live and play where they desire. Hopefully we can continue to have these projects where the ranges are really significant and affordable for a whole host of folks.”
Council member LaWana Mayfield didn’t feel like the 15-year commitment offered for the Hopes Springs subdivision was long enough, especially when multi-family projects have offered 40-year commitments.
Heath said the minimum commitment for homeownership proposals was 15 years. City Manager Marcus Jones suggested the council consider evaluating the minimums.
