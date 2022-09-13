Photos courtesy of Northwood Office
CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office raised $167,828 worth of school supplies for students in need through monetary donations and event proceeds from the Live at 11 summer concert series in Ballantyne. Donations benefit Ballantyne’s annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive and will be distributed through Classroom Central. Volunteers at the Live at 11 series also packed 1,000 pencil kits at the Aug. 5 concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.